COVID-19: Rivers Governor, Wike, Cancels Proposed Lockdown In Two LGAs, Imposes Daily Curfew

The Rivers State Government has cancelled the proposed lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas and imposed an indefinite curfew in the entire state to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Nyesom Wike in a Tuesday evening broadcast urged residents of the state to comply with the Federal Government's earlier imposed 8pm-6am curfew from June 2 until further notice.

He said, “After a comprehensive review of measures taken and considerations by well-meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has cancelled the proposed lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt LGAs.

"In essence, no part of Rivers is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so except where it becomes necessary again.

“All land borders including all exit and entry routes into Rivers State shall remain closed to human and vehicular traffic except those on essential services and duly exempted. All residents must wear face masks or covering into any public space, including our roads, banks, shopping malls, shops, hotels and in any lawful social gathering." See Also Politics Rivers Relaxes Lockdown In Two Local Goverment Areas