Days After Attack By Terrorists, Dapchi Remains Deserted By Residents

Many of the town’s residents are said to have celebrated Eid in the bush and nearby villages as a result of fear of another attack by the insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2020

Dapchi, the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, remains deserted days after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

Many of the town's residents are said to have celebrated Eid in the bush and nearby villages as a result of fear of another attack by the insurgents.

A resident, who spoke with SaharaReporters said, “I can count the number of people in Dapchi town. We are few young men. All the people have ran for safety. People return and then go back to their hiding places. Our lives have been turned upside down.” 

Boko Haram repeatedly attacked Dapchi and last week razed the hospital and palace of the district head. 

The road from Dapchi to Damaturu had now been abandoned for fear of Boko Haram ambush. 

People from Northern Yobe travelling to the state capital, Damaturu, now have to take longer routes through Potiskum to get to their destination.

People in Bursari and Tarmuwa local government areas live in perpetual fear of Boko Haram attack.

