Kastina Governor, Masari, Renews Lockdown Order In Daura, Two Other Local Government Areas

The Katsina State Government has again ordered the total lockdown of three local government areas to mitigate the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed to journalists by Governor Aminu Masari during a press conference at his office on Tuesday.

Masari, who was updating the journalists on the status of the fight in the state, said the move became necessary considering the population density in the affected LGAs. Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari

He said the state recorded about 337 positive cases with 293 active cases, 18 deaths while 51 patients have been discharged with 43 patients on admission.

He also emphasised the need for all hands to be on deck to educate residents on the mandatory use of face masks and embrace other health guidelines relating to COVID-19.

He said, “Our people need real education to adopt face masks until preventive vaccine is introduced, this is the only way to reduce the spread of the virus.”

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported how fear and anxiety had gripped residents of the state over increasing death rate amid the Coronavirus pandemic.