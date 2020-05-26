TRENDING VIDEO: 'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients?' - Man Asks After Discovering Empty Isolation Center

A Nigerian has raised questions over the true state of COVID-19 in Kano State after discovering an empty isolation centre in the state.

by SaharaTV May 26, 2020

A Nigerian has raised questions over the true state of COVID-19 in Kano State after discovering an empty isolation centre in the state.

The isolation center was donated to Kano State by the Dangote Foundation


 'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients' - Man Asks As He Shares Video From Empty Isolation Center WATCH

