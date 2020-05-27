AfricaDay Recap: There’s Not Enough Respect For Our Innovation -Lupita Nyong'o

Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity in 1963 is celebrated on May 25th every year in various countries on the African continent, as well as the diaspora.



It is a reminder to not only celebrate how far Africa has come, but also, how far Africans still have to go in building a unified continent.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, different influencers and media platforms turned to virtual concerts and meetups to celebrate.

Lupita Nyong'o



We've compiled two powerful interviews we came across via Instagram, featuring Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong'o, and Ghanaian Business and Marketing Executive, Bozoma Saint John.



“The image of Africa that I want Africans to have, and for the rest of the world is a balanced one,” Lupita said, in terms of the image of Africa that Africans and others should have. “What often comes out of the Continent is negative and needy, and while there’s negative and needy things going on, I think it needs to be blanched with the positive stuff -things are changing…"



“The real message is to amplify your own voice, create your own story, to preach your own narrative," Bozoma said. "Because as they say, ‘Until the lion learns to write his own history, the victor will always be the hunter.”