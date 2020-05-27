JUST IN: Lagos Discharges 87 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday discharged 87 more patients, who recovered and tested negative to Coronavirus.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its twitter handle.

The ministry said that 824 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

‪“#COVID19Lagos Update! ‪87 #COVID19Lagos patients; 40 females and 47 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.‬

“The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and five LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number of COVID19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 825.”