Katsina Investigates Cause Of Unusual Rise In Death Rate

Governor Aminu Masari stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday on the update on COVID-19 in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2020

The Katsina State Government says it is investigating the causes of the unusual rise in deaths being recorded daily across the state.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday on the update on COVID-19 in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said that the government had trained pathologists who would do the investigation on the causes of the deaths in the state.  Governor Aminu Masari

“The pathologists will investigate what is responsible for the massive deaths being recorded. Most of the people who died were elderly persons, without going to the hospital.

“The pathologists will get samples of some of the dead persons to confirm whether it is as a result of COVID-19 or not,” he said.

On COVID-19, the governor said the state government now has about 400 samples waiting for testing by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He urged the security agents to continue to enforce measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease by enforcing restrictions on interstate movement and inter-local government movement.

The governor also urged residents to continue to be law-abiding as the measures being taken were in everyone’s best interests.

Masari revealed that the mobile courts would continue to enforce compliance on the restriction of movements of people from one local government area to another. He added that interstate movement would continue to be prohibited for now, until the situation improved.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Lawyers Fault Nigerians Threatening To Sue Chinese Government For $200bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Increasing Testing, South Africa Records Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Ghana Coronavirus: Over 200 Stranded Ghanaians In Dubai Cry For Help
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients' - Man Asks As He Shares Video From Empty Isolation Center
VIDEO NEWS TRENDING VIDEO: 'Where Are Kano COVID-19 Patients?' - Man Asks After Discovering Empty Isolation Center
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abused Nigerian Woman In Lebanon Prevented From Returning Home By Boss who Claims To 'Own’ Her
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FAAN Ignores Rising Coronavirus Cases, To Reopen Nigerian Airports Soon
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: The Nigerian Struggle For Presidential Address
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: How 12-year-old Boy ‘Fought Off’ Fulani Herdsmen Attacking Father, Victims Of Massacre Recount Traumatic Ordeal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Lawyers Fault Nigerians Threatening To Sue Chinese Government For $200bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Food Why Prices Of Basic Items Soar In Nigeria Despite Petrol Cost Reduction
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad