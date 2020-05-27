LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi

Here is the poem (audio) that got the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to order the arrest and detention of a Kwara-based poet, Rotimi Jolayemi also known as Oba Akewi.

Before the journalist turned himself to the police, the minister ordered the police to arrest his wife, Mrs Dorcas Jolayemi, and his two brothers, John and Joseph, who are also media practitioners.

However, since the journalist turned himself in to the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, on May 6, 2020, he has been subjected to inhuman treatment at the orders of the Minister of Information.

Video of The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara Poet, Jolayemi

