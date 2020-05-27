LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi

by SaharaTV May 27, 2020

Here is the poem (audio) that got the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to order the arrest and detention of a Kwara-based poet, Rotimi Jolayemi also known as Oba Akewi.

However, since the journalist turned himself in to the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, on May 6, 2020, he has been subjected to inhuman treatment at the orders of the Minister of Information.

