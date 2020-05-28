68 NYSC Members In Lagos To Repeat Service Year Over Disobedience

At least 68 National Youth Service Corps members in Lagos State will repeat their service year after failing to adhere to rules and guidelines of the scheme.

Eddy Megwa, Coordinator of the programme in Lagos, on Thursday in Ikeja, the state capital, said those affected belonged to the 2019 Stream I Batch B.

He said a total of 6, 196 received their certificates of national service, with three corps members distinguishing themselves during the service year.

He added that the three would be receiving state merit awards for their outstanding performance during their service year.

He said, “We are happy to come to a successful end of the service year for Stream I Batch B in Lagos State.

“To those 68 who would be repeating the year, it is simply because they had gone against the rules of the NYSC and hence they would repeat their service year.”