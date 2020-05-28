BREAKING: Hotels, Schools To Be Used For Isolation Of COVID-19 Patients, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, asked schools and hotels to be prepared.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said hotels and schools will be used for isolating COVID-19 patients in the event of overflow of hospitals.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, asked schools and hotels to be prepared.

Ehanire said government was reviewing the health sector specific advisories on re-opening the economy.  Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire VON

He said, “Nigeria presently has over 112 treatment and isolation centres in the 35 states and FCT with over 5,000 beds, but not all states have made it up to at least 300 beds prescribed for isolation and treatment.

“I had the privilege of commissioning one such center yesterday, a re-purposed hospital in Benin City, Edo State, with 300 beds, including ICU and an Edo State owned PCR testing laboratory. We need to continue increasing bed capacity to match the probable number of patients, so that we do not experience horrific scenes of bed space shortages seen in some European hospitals.

“In event of overflow, we can require hotels and school dormitories to be prepared for level 1 (quarantine) and level 2 isolation (of COVID-19 positive with zero or mild symptoms), to free hospital beds to be dedicated to level 3, (moderate to severe cases) and level 4, (high dependency and Intensive care unit). I therefore call on activists and philanthropists to work with state governments in concerted steps to scale up non-pharmaceutical measures and beef up infrastructural assets for isolation and treatment in their states.

“Though we are in the community transmission phase of response, easing social restrictions is desirable, but only if we can meet up with expectations that will not allow a spike in infection rates. This is what has led certain countries to reintroduce lockdowns. We are reviewing health sector specific advisories on re-opening the economy.”

 

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mixed Reactions Greet Lifting Of Ban On Religious Activities In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Navy School Of Health Defies Nigerian Government’s Directive, Continues Academic Session Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Does The Minister Work For A Chinese Company? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad