Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this in a memo he personally signed.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

The Force Intelligence Bureau will soon be detached from the Force Criminal Investigation Department so that it can become a full-fledged department.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this in a memo he personally signed, and sighted by PRNigeria.

He said after the FIB is excised from FCID, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police will be appointed as head of the new department.

"This is expected to fully integrate intelligence-led policing strategy to the community policing initiative in addressing the threats that the dynamics of crime poses to the country," said the IGP. 

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Nigeria Police Council, has approved the re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect.

Adamu, in the memo titled, "Force Re-organisation", said with the approval, the NPF now has eight departments.

In order to bring police service closer to the citizens, the police boss said Buhari had also approved the creation of additional five Zonal Commands.

They include Ondo/Ekiti Commands with the headquarters in Akure; Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Commands with the headquarters in Awka; Bayelsa/Rivers Commands with the headquarters in Yenagoa; Yobe/Borno Commands with the headquarters in Maiduguri; and Katsina/Kaduna Commands in Katsina.

Adamu said, "In order to enhance the capacity of the four premiere Police Colleges in Kaduna, Ikeja, Maiduguri and Orji River towards meeting the training and capacity development projection of the Force in relation to junior cadre officers, Mr President approved that the status of the commandants of the colleges be upgraded to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

"This will strengthen administration, enhance the commitment of staff, and engender higher level of discipline and the quality of training at the colleges.

“These approvals were granted by the President in furtherance to the need to expand and strengthen the intelligence department to aid in the entrenchment of the community policing practice as approved by the Federal Government."

SaharaReporters, New York

