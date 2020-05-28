Kebbi Discharges Last Two COVID-19 Patients After Recovery

He stated that with the latest discharge, the state no longer had any active case of COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Kebbi State government has discharged the last two COVID-19 patients in its isolation centre after recovery.

This was disclosed by the Task Force Chairman on COVID-19, who is also the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed, who said follow up tests conducted on them came back negative.

"Our two remaining COVID-19 patients at the isolation center in Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo, are discharged today.

"So, by implication, they are free to be integrated back into the mainstream society because their results turned out to be negative after their two weeks stay in the isolation centre," Muhammed said.

Kebbi smState recorded 32 cases of persons infected with Coronavirus.

 

