NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, management of the NDDC in a secular to staff directed all persons to stay away from work and self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2020

The Niger Delta Development Commission has shut down its operations following the death of its Acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, on Thursday morning.

Etang is said to have passed away at the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after falling ill.

Sources said his body was moved to a holding area within the hospital’s premises where his blood sample is expected to be taken for COVID-19 test.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, management of the NDDC in a memo to staff directed all persons to stay away from work and self-isolate for a period of 14 days. 

The document signed by Silas Anyanwu on behalf of the NDDC management reads, “I am directed to inform all staff that the management has approved that the commission be shut down for two weeks from today May 28, 2020.

“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being. 

“The head of security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission, while Director, Administration, is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from the management.”

Etang’s death came in the midst of the Forensic Audit of the NDDC ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari and the probe of the agency’s finances by the National Assembly.

The NDDC had in recent times been enmeshed in corruption scandal with individuals and groups accusing the Interim Management Committee of embezzling funds meant for developmental projects through various means. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hotels, Schools To Be Used For Isolation Of COVID-19 Patients, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Navy School Of Health Defies Nigerian Government’s Directive, Continues Academic Session Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Government Declares COVID-19 Patient Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Does The Minister Work For A Chinese Company? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Edo, Ondo, Nine Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: MPC Reduces Lending Rate, Says Nigeria May Not Slide Into Recession
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad