Nigerian Government Defends Akinwumi Adesina, Asks AfDB Board To Dismiss Calls For Fresh Probe

In a letter written by Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Minister of Finance, to Chairman of the Board of Governors of the AfDB, the Nigerian Government expressed support for the work Adesina was doing at the institution.

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2020

The Nigerian Government has dismissed allegations of corruption levelled against Akimwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, calling on the financial institution to shun calls for a fresh probe on his tenure. 

In a letter written by Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Minister of Finance, to Chairman of the Board of Governors of the AfDB, the Nigerian Government expressed support for the work Adesina was doing at the institution. 

The letter reads in part, “The call for an ‘independent investigation’ of the President is outside of the laid down rules, procedures and governing system of the bank and its articles as it relates to the Code of Conduct on Ethics for the President. 

“As Board of Governors (made up of the finance ministers of member countries), we must uphold the rule of law and respect the governance systems of the bank. If there’s any governance issues that needs improvement, these can be considered and amendments proposed for adoption in line with laid down procedures.

“The Nigerian Government welcomes the conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors.

“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless."

Ahmed said Adesina’s accomplishments as head of the AfDB includes securing a General Capital Increase of $115bn, the largest ever in the history of the bank; he led the bank to develop a $10bn Crisis Response Facility for Africa to fight the Coronavirus pandemic as well as leading the bank to launch a $3bn “Fight COVID19” social bond, the largest US dollar denominated social bond ever in world's history.

The minister said the call for "independent investigation" was outside laid down rules, procedures and guidelines of the laws governing the bank and any changes to that must follow laid down procedures.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Signs Executive Order Regulating Social Media After Twitter Fact-checked His Tweets
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigeria’s Northern Governors Have Turned Killings, Banditry Into Business –President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Mob Sets Alleged Witches Ablaze In Cross River State After Orders From Governor Ayade's Adviser
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd: President Trump Threatens To Send Military Against Protesters As Minneapolis Police Precinct Set Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Vigilantes In Ogun Hand Over Man To Police For Going Live On Facebook After Refusing To Pay Bribe
Human Rights Man Narrates How He Was Charged To Court For Recording Bribery, Posting Video On Facebook In Ogun State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM George Floyd Protest In New York Met With "Aggressive" Police Response, Multiple Arrests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad