Pay Property Tax On Exotic Cars, Mansions, Before Masses Rise Up, Senator Smart Adeyemi Tells Wealthy Nigerians

Adeyemi while speaking at the Senate on Thursday, said Nigeria's squandered resources in the time of oil boom had come back to bite President Muhammadu Buhari as oil prices crash.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Smart Adeyemi, senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, has asked affluent Nigerians to pay property tax to save the nation's dwindling economy from total collapse.

He said, “When we were asking the government of the day at that time to diversify the economy at the time oil was selling at $100 to $150, that party squandered our resources. 


“Roads were not built, road lines were not constructed, where did the money go? Who were the people who were in charge of our resources?

“I pity this President, I pity this government now that oil is selling at $22 or $30.”

The senator said those living in mansions should pay property tax to save the country’s economy.

He added, “In the last decade or so, we used to have some of these toll gates but suddenly they were removed by other party when they were in government.
“I think the time has come for those who drive exotic cars, SUVs to pay tax to government.

“Before the masses will rise, we should start looking at introducing property tax. For those living in mansion, they should start paying back to the society to save the economy of our nation from collapse.”

SaharaReporters, New York

