Technical Problems Prevent President Buhari From Giving Speech At UN Event

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2020

Poor network connection on Thursday prevented Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, from addressing a United Nations virtual meeting.

Themed on finance for development, the meeting was convened by at the instance of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

Buhari’s connection from Abuja had hitches right from the start as he went on and off for seconds before the video connection went off completely, a report by PUNCH said.  Presidency

He briefly highlighted the impact of COVID -19 on African countries and how the situation was making it difficult for Nigeria to fund the 2020 budget before he was disconnected by poor network connection completely.

The organisers quickly called on the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to make his own presentation.

Chan-o-cha too seemed to have connection issues but he substituted his presentation with a pre-recorded video speech.

 

