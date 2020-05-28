UPDATE: Death Toll In Sokoto Gunmen Attack Rises To 74

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2020

The death toll in Wednesday’s attack by gunmen on three villages in Sokoto State has risen to 74.

At Garki Village, 25 people were killed while at Dan Aduwa Village, 13 persons were slaughtered.

The assailants also killed six persons in Kutama Village while one person was abducted by the gunmen.

At Kuzari Village, the bodies of 25 persons were found while at Masawa Village five persons including children were killed.

Those severely injured are currently receiving treatment at Sabon Birni General Hospital.

It was gathered the bodies of those killed are currently being prepared for burial. 

The villagers affected have fled to safety and families are not sure of the fate of their loved ones.

Some residents of the affected villages alleged that some of the armed attackers were herders, who used the occasion to attack farmers preventing them from grazing their herd on their farmlands. 
