Violence Erupts As Minneapolis Residents Continue To Protest Killing Of Black American By White Police Officer

The over-night protest on Wednesday evening led to chaotic scenes as angry residents attacked police officers while some seized the opportunity to loot stores.

by Saharareporters, New York May 28, 2020

Violence has broken out in Minneapolis as residents trooped out in large numbers to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in the city. 

The over-night protest on Wednesday evening led to chaotic scenes as angry residents attacked police officers while some seized the opportunity to loot stores.

One person was killed in the violence that erupted as casualty figures continue to rise. 

Nearby buildings also caught fire as police shot rubber bullets at the protesters.

Pockets of protest are also being held in the different cities in the United States including Los Angeles and Memphis.

The protesters are calling on the authorities to charge the four officers – Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng – involved in the death of Floyd.

The protesters are also asking for an end to racism, bearing placards with different inscriptions to express their anger.

The protest action has been on for two days as activities within the city comes under increasing threat.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Edo, Ondo, Nine Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Obasanjo Condemns Calls By United States Government For Fresh Probe Of AfDB President, Adesina, Says Africa Must Speak Against Alien Practices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Didn’t Cancel Appointments Signed Off By Abba Kyari – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech LISTEN: The Poem That Got Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, To Order Arrest Of Kwara-based Poet, Jolayemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs States, Proprietors To Reopen Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Coming Under Public Fire, Rivers Governor, Wike, Denies Taking Decision To Demolish Hotels
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Senior Army Officer Dies In Auto Accident In Benue
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal The Sixteen Allegations Of Unethical Conduct Against African Development Bank President, Adesina, United States Wants Revisited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Arrest, Punishment Of White Policeman Who Killed Black Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Does The Minister Work For A Chinese Company? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Decentralizes Force CID, Approves Police Reorganisation With Additional Commands
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Will Not Intervene In Pantami And Dabiri-Erewa Face off —Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Edo, Ondo, Nine Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad