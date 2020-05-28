Violence Erupts As Minneapolis Residents Continue To Protest Killing Of Black American By White Police Officer

Violence has broken out in Minneapolis as residents trooped out in large numbers to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in the city.

The over-night protest on Wednesday evening led to chaotic scenes as angry residents attacked police officers while some seized the opportunity to loot stores.

One person was killed in the violence that erupted as casualty figures continue to rise.

Nearby buildings also caught fire as police shot rubber bullets at the protesters.

Pockets of protest are also being held in the different cities in the United States including Los Angeles and Memphis.

The protesters are calling on the authorities to charge the four officers – Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng – involved in the death of Floyd.

The protesters are also asking for an end to racism, bearing placards with different inscriptions to express their anger.

The protest action has been on for two days as activities within the city comes under increasing threat.