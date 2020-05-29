Demonstrators Flood Columbus Streets To Protest Police Violence, George Floyd’s Death

Protesters have gathered across the US, including Ohio, to protest police violence in response to the death of George Floyd, FOX8 reports.

Crowds in Columbus were heard chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Say His Name” and “I Can’t Breathe” during their demonstration Thursday night.

They held signs containing various messages including “Justice for George.”

Currently, Columbus police are standing by and have blocked off North High Street at Broad Street downtown to stop the protests from marching further.

They are asking demonstrators to leave the area and have begun launching tear gas.

Floyd, 46, died on Monday in Minneapolis police custody. Video shared online showed a police officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Numerous bystanders reportedly begged the officers to take the pressure off of his neck and check his pulse.

Four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have since been fired and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday Derek Chauvin, the officer who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck, should be charged in his death.

The Department of Justice and FBI have also said they are conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd’s death and making the case a priority. They are also investigating whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.