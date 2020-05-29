Five Corps Members To Repeat Service Year In Ondo State

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2020

Five members of the 2019 National Youth Service Corps Batch 'B' (Stream 1) in Ondo State are to repeat the service year while nine others got extension.

Grace Akpabio, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, announced the disciplinary measure in Akure, the capital, during the passing out of 1609 corps members deployed to the state.

Akpabio said the two categories of offenders committed violations, which included failure to report for service after documentation, absenteeism, truancy at places of primary assignments and dereliction of duty. 

According to her, the punishment for violators was in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws and would serve as lessons to other corps members and intending ones.

She urged those, who successfully completed the service and received discharge certificates, to add value to the society with the knowledge gained. 

 

