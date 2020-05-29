President Of Nigeria's Senate, Lawan, Accused Of Tribalism

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2020

The North-East Door-to-Door Campaign Organisation for President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari has accused Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, of tribalism in appointments and job opportunities.

The group alleged that almost all appointments by the Senate President indicated his penchant for tribalism.

In a petition signed by Comrade Aliyu Bala, Zonal Chairman of the group, it was alleged that whenever opportunities for the North-East came up, Lawan nominated only people from his tribe. 

They cited the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Amshi, a tribesman and relative of the Senate President, as Chairman of National Assembly Service Commission. 

The group also accused the Senate President of tribalism for nominating his blood relation, Alhaji Saje Abdul Hameed, as commissioner in the Public Complaint Commission.

The petition addressed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, also pointed out that recently Lawan gave 26 employment slots meant for North-East region to his tribesmen. 

The group further revealed that even in his constituency, Lawan discriminated against those not from his tribe.

The petition reads, “Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has so far demonstrated the greatest degree of insensitivity in managing our region's diversity as he has subordinated larger interest of North-East geopolitical zone to the hegemonic interests of his kinsmen; the politically fragile Bade Emirate.”

The group urged the APC National leadership to intervene and call the Senate President to order. 

They warned that favouring only members of his Bade tribe can damage the goodwill the party was enjoying in the North-East region.

