BREAKING: Kaduna To Discharge 15 COVID-19 Patients As New 31 Cases Are Recorded

The government also announced new 31 cases from 145 samples tested on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has said that it was set to discharge 15 COVID-19 patients in the state.

This was announced by the state government on Twitter while giving daily update on the virus in the state.

The government also announced new 31 cases from 145 samples tested on Monday. 

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

The government said the state was expected to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases as more tests were being conducted.

"Covid-19 Update: 15 patients are due for discharge. Out of 145 samples tested today, 31 were positive: 20 in Zaria, five in Sabon-Gari and six in Kaduna North. 

"The cases are mostly contacts of other cases. A further rise in cases is anticipated as more tests are conducted," the government tweeted.

