Court Restrains Obaseki From Probing Oshiomhole’s Tenure As Edo State Governor

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from arresting and prosecuting Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor in office.

A panel set up by Obaseki had called for the arrest and prosecution of Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, for not acting in line with the provisions of the public procurement law while he was governor of the state.

To prevent the arrest and probe, Oshiomhole, through his lawyer, West Idahosa, filed a motion ex-parte asking the court to restrain Obaseki.

Edo State Government’s counsel, Alex Ejeiseme, objected to the request, claiming that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

After hearing their arguments, Justice Mohammed ordered Edo State not to arrest Oshiomhole pending the determination of the suit.

The judge said”An interim order is hereby made restraining the prosecution of the applicant pursuant to the report submitted to the 1st to 3rd respondents or any white paper, pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction raised in the 1st to 4th respondents notices preliminary objection.”

The judge adjourned the case to June 17, 2020.