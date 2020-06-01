Female Lawyers Ask Security Agents To Fish Out Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered Inside Church

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, Edo State chapter, has called on security agents in the country to carry out investigation into the rape and killing of Miss. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin.



The group urged the police and Department of State Services to do everything within their powers to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure that they are brought to book irrespective of their status in the society.



In a statement on Monday by its spokeperson, Florence Okundaye, the group condemned all forms of sexual abuse and violence against women and girls.



The group said it would not relent until the case was brought to a logical conclusion and justice prevailed.



The statement reads, "We received with great shock and sadness the news of the despicable and heinous act of rape which led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.



"We therefore call on all security agencies to wit; the police and State Security Service to thoroughly investigate the case and do the needful in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book very quickly.



"FIDA Edo decries all forms of sexual abuse and violence against women and girls and states that they are serious and widespread problems that have lasting impacts on individuals, families, communities and burdens our society with major health and safety issues."