Female Lawyers Ask Security Agents To Fish Out Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered Inside Church

The group urged the police and Department of State Services to do everything within their powers to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure that they are brought to book irrespective of their status in the society.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, Edo State chapter, has called on security agents in the country to carry out investigation into the rape and killing of Miss. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin. 

The group urged the police and Department of State Services to do everything within their powers to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure that they are brought to book irrespective of their status in the society. 

In a statement on Monday by its spokeperson, Florence Okundaye, the group condemned all forms of sexual abuse and violence against women and girls.

The group said it would not relent until the case was brought to a logical conclusion and justice prevailed.

The statement reads, "We received with great shock and sadness the news of the despicable and heinous act of rape which led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

"We therefore call on all security agencies to wit; the police and State Security Service to thoroughly investigate the case and do the needful in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book very quickly.

"FIDA Edo decries all forms of sexual abuse and violence against women and girls and states that they are serious and widespread problems that have lasting impacts on individuals, families, communities and burdens our society with major health and safety issues."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Feared Dead As Herdsmen Attack Oyo Villages
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME George Floyd’s Funeral To Be Held June 9 In Texas
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Begin Manhunt For Killers Of 70-year-old Farmer Hacked To Death In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Activist Tenders Evidence Against Delta State Judiciary, Ministry Of Women Affairs Over Child Trafficking Allegations
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America George Floyd: No Contract, Law If People In Power Don't Uphold Their End Of It, Trevor Noah Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, Insists On Direct Primary In Edo After Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Reduces Curfew Hours
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Reggae Music Icon, Majek Fashek, Dies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hameed Ali, Marries New Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, APC, Accuses Local Media Of Underreporting Killings Under President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad