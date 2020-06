Nine more patients have died from Coronavirus in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Monday via Twitter.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 59.

The tweet reads, ‪“#COVID19Lagos update as at 31st of May, 2020. 188 new #COVID19 infection confirmed in Lagos.‬

‪“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 4959‬.

"Nine COVID19 related deaths were recorded bringing total #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 59.”