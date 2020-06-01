Military Bombards Bandits’ Logistics Warehouse In Zamfara

The airstrikes were executed sequel to intelligence reports that indicated that the large structure was being used by the bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2020

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on Saturday destroyed a bandits’ logistics warehouse in an air bombardment along North of Birnin Kogo in Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said the air bombardment was in continuation of the renewed onslaught against armed bandits in parts of the Northwest and North Central states.

Enenche said the airstrikes were executed sequel to intelligence reports that indicated that the large structure was being used by the bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items in the area.

According to him, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft were scrambled to engage the target, scoring accurate hits on the warehouse, which went up in flames as a result of its volatile contents, leading to its destruction.

“Four armed bandits guarding the facility were also neutralised as a result of the attack. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism.

“He directed them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations to eradicate all armed bandits,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted him to have said.

SaharaReporters, New York

