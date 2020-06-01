Residents Flee As Bandits Storm Katsina Village, Kill Traditional Ruler

Villagers in Yan’Tumaki community under Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State were asleep when armed bandits struck in the early hours of Monday, killing their traditional ruler, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits murdered Maidabino around 1:00am before abducting at least 10 other persons in the community.

The body of the 60-year-old traditional head was deposited at the Danmusa General Hospital and would be buried at 11:00am today according to Islamic rites.

“They broke into his house while he and his family members were sleeping and shot him.

"The gunmen also attacked other homes, took away belongings and set some buildings on fire. Many of the villagers were injured while trying to escape,” a source told SaharaReporters.

This comes few hours after armed hoodlums murdered the Batsari Local Government Area Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State, Abdulhamid Ruma.

A resident of the state, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said bandits had in the last one month massacred over 80 people and kidnapped several others in various communities, rendering thousands homeless.

Spokesperson for the police in Katsina State, Gambo Isa, told SaharaReporters that he couldn't speak on the matter as he was yet to have more information on the incident when contacted on Monday morning.