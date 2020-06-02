Late NDDC Director Died Of COVID-19, Commission Says

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission on Tuesday said its late Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of Coronavirus.

Recall that the management of the NDDC had immediately shut down activities at the headquarters of the agency last Thursday for two weeks over COVID-19 scare and shortly after Etang’s demise.

Charles Obi Odili, Director of Corporate Affairs, in a statement said the commission had been consulting with family of Etang since his death. Ibanga Bassey Etang

The statement reads, “The family has authorised the commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.

“The ministry has therefore directed the commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today while seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased.

"During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the executive director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the commission."