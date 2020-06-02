Late NDDC Director Died Of COVID-19, Commission Says

Recall that the management of the NDDC had immediately shut down activities at the headquarters of the agency last Thursday for two weeks over COVID-19 scare and shortly after Etang’s demise.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2020

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission on Tuesday said its late Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of Coronavirus.

Recall that the management of the NDDC had immediately shut down activities at the headquarters of the agency last Thursday for two weeks over COVID-19 scare and shortly after Etang’s demise.

Charles Obi Odili, Director of Corporate Affairs, in a statement said the commission had been consulting with family of Etang since his death. Ibanga Bassey Etang

The statement reads, “The family has authorised the commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.

“The ministry has therefore directed the commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today while seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased. 

“During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the executive director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the commission.” See Also Niger Delta NDDC Shuts Down Operation After Death Of Acting Finance Director 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Churches, Mosques To Remain Closed In Lagos Despite Federal Government’s Directive
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Directs Civil Servants On Grade 14 And Above To Resume Work Daily
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Asked To Apologise For Misleading Residents
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Abia Governor’s Aides Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Practitioners In Delta State Begin Two-day Warning Strike Over Kidnap Of Colleague
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Reggae Music Icon, Majek Fashek, Dies
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And Nigeria’s Electricity Sector By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Arewa Men Deny Divorcing Their Wives Over Sallah Video On COVID-19 Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Commissioner Who Assaulted, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post Being Interrogated By Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Cause Of Problems In Edo State —Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Experiences Another Collapse
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad