Nasarawa Assembly Demands Sack Of SSG Over Alleged N284.5m Fraud

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2020

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has demanded the immediate sack of the Secretary to the State Government, Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, for failing to account for N284.5m.

The lawmakers at a plenary on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to relieve the SSG of his appointment over unaccounted N284. 5m school projects fund.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made the demand after the House considered the report of its ad-hoc committee that investigated N1bn scam released in 2018 for the renovation and fencing of secondary schools in the state.  Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani

Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the last administration when the money was released.

Speaker of the Assembly said, “Based on the resolution of the House, His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule should relieve the SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani of his appointment.

"I will request the clerk to communicate the House's resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his immediate action."

Mohammed Alkali (APC Lafia North) had moved the motion, which was seconded by Ibrahim Muluku (APC Nasarawa Eggon East), urging the House to pass a resolution for the governor to sack the SSG.

The governor was tasked to immediately implement the resolution in the interest of the public.

The Speaker noted that based on the committee's recommendations, a total sum of N873, 233,942.60 was expended as revealed by the payment vouchers, excluding five per cent deductions for monitoring and evaluation.

