Pastor, Wife Killed In Taraba State While Working On Farm

Armed men have killed Emmanuel Bileya, a pastor with the Christian Reformed Church, and his wife, Juliana, while they were working on their farm at Mararaba under Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Southern Taraba communities have been witnessing increasing ethnic and tribal conflicts that had led to the displacement of many villagers in recent years.

Dozens of people have been killed since June 2019 in an on-and-off violent conflict between the Tiv and Jukun in some parts of Taraba State.

A peace process initiated by the Taraba State Government to halt hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups has so far failed to end skirmishes between the two tribes.