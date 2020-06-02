Pastor, Wife Killed In Taraba State While Working On Farm

Southern Taraba communities have been witnessing increasing ethnic and tribal conflicts that had led to the displacement of many villagers in recent years.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2020

Armed men have killed Emmanuel Bileya, a pastor with the Christian Reformed Church, and his wife, Juliana, while they were working on their farm at Mararaba under Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Southern Taraba communities have been witnessing increasing ethnic and tribal conflicts that had led to the displacement of many villagers in recent years.

Dozens of people have been killed since June 2019 in an on-and-off violent conflict between the Tiv and Jukun in some parts of Taraba State. 

A peace process initiated by the Taraba State Government to halt hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups has so far failed to end skirmishes between the two tribes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Commissioner Who Assaulted, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post Being Interrogated By Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Killed While Reading Inside A Church Accuses Police Of Demanding 'Mobility Fee' Before Investigating Incident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Attack, Kill Residents Of Benue Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Kill Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Adamawa State For Refusing To Give N100 Bribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Schools To Remain Shut, Public Gatherings Prohibited —All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Latest Lockdown Easing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-boyfriend Of New Wife Of Nigeria’s Customs Service Boss, Hammed Ali, Demands Refund Of All Monies Spent On Her During Their Relationship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Reggae Music Icon, Majek Fashek, Dies
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And Nigeria’s Electricity Sector By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai, Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Arewa Men Deny Divorcing Their Wives Over Sallah Video On COVID-19 Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Commissioner Who Assaulted, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post Being Interrogated By Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Cause Of Problems In Edo State —Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Experiences Another Collapse
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad