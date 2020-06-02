UPDATE: Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Pressures Police To Release Commissioner Arrested For Assaulting, Raping Lady Over Facebook Post

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Danga was being interrogated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2020

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and top officials of the state government are piling pressure on the Nigeria Police Force to release Mr Abdulmumuni Danga, Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, who assaulted and raped a lady over a Facebook post.

He was made to write a statement and currently being questioned by the Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau. 

A police source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Governor Bello was trying all he can to ensure the commissioner does not spend the night at the police station.

The governor wants the police to release him after writing his statement.

"Kogi governor wants the CP FIB to release the commissioner after writing his statement so he can leave the police station today.

"They are trying to play games with the matter and as we speak there is so much pressure on the police," the source said.

A source within the Kogi State Government also confirmed to SaharaReporters that contrary to news reports, the commissioner had not been suspended and still part of Governor Bello's cabinet.

"The Kogi governor never suspended him. The news was put out to silence the people," the source said.

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, had yet to respond to calls and a text message sent to his mobile line as at the time of this report.

Saharareporters, New York

