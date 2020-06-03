APC Deregisters Members Appointed Into PDP Government In Adamawa

The statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, said accepting the appointments automatically disqualified those involved from its fold.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

Members of the All Progressives Congress, who took up appointments in the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Adamawa State, have been deregistered by the group.

The APC made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had on May 29, 2020, announced 65 political appointments with names of prominent APC figures featuring on the list.

The statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, said accepting the appointments automatically disqualified those involved from its fold.  APC vs PDP cartoon

The party said, "We refer to the recent appointments released by the PDP government in the state that featured the names of some members of our great party.

"We wish to draw the attention of the appointees to Article 9.5 of the APC constitution which states that any party member that accepts an appointment from an opposition government ceases to be a member of the APC.

“While we commend the loyalty of our party members who rejected the appointments offered to them by the PDP government, all those who accepted the appointments will have their names removed from the party register.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Human Rights George Floyd: Buhari Happy About Police Brutality In America Because Human Rights Abuse Is His Trademark, Deji Adeyanju Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Airports Where Domestic Flights Will Resume On June 21 In Nigeria Listed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Group Asks Police To Fish Out Killers Of Young Lady Raped And Stabbed To Death In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Nigeria's Ex-Customs Boss, Dikko
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Dialoguing With Pan-Africanist Compatriots By Edwin Madunagu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Protest At US Embassy In Abuja Over George Floyd's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad