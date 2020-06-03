APC Deregisters Members Appointed Into PDP Government In Adamawa

Members of the All Progressives Congress, who took up appointments in the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Adamawa State, have been deregistered by the group.

The APC made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had on May 29, 2020, announced 65 political appointments with names of prominent APC figures featuring on the list.

The statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, said accepting the appointments automatically disqualified those involved from its fold. APC vs PDP cartoon

The party said, "We refer to the recent appointments released by the PDP government in the state that featured the names of some members of our great party.

"We wish to draw the attention of the appointees to Article 9.5 of the APC constitution which states that any party member that accepts an appointment from an opposition government ceases to be a member of the APC.

“While we commend the loyalty of our party members who rejected the appointments offered to them by the PDP government, all those who accepted the appointments will have their names removed from the party register.”