Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno

At least four persons were abducted in an ambush suspected Boko Haram insurgents laid along Monguno Road in Borno State on Tuesday, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A camp manager at Monguno working with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, two aid workers and a soldier were abducted by the attackers, who mounted a check point before Gasarwa Village, about 40 kilometers from Monguno Local Government Area of the state. Boko Haram

“The Boko Haram militants had gun trucks with anti-air craft gun. They were well kitted in military camouflage. They took away a soldier and three other people were taken along Monguno/Maiduguri highway around 11am on Tuesday,” a source said.

Boko Haram insurgents have continued their attacks in the North-East despite the efforts of security operatives.

The attack is coming hours after Coordinator of Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen. John Enenche, said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed three Boko Haram commanders and 67 other fighters during counter-attacks in Firgi/Banki axis of Borno State.

