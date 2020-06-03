Borno Governor, Zulum, Suspends All Hospital Staff For Abandoning Patients

Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has suspended the entire staff of a General Hospital in Ngala town for allegedly abandoning their duty posts.

The staff on suspension include resident medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians.

The suspension, it was gathered, came after Zulum’s unscheduled visit to the hospital on Monday.

At 11am on Monday when the governor arrived at the hospital, it was established that the entire staff had abandoned the hospital to an international non-governmental organization, fhi360, which was managing hundreds of patients.

The governor was reportedly furious that the entire staff, despite receiving government salaries abandoned their duty.

He said, “This is a General Hospital belonging to Borno State Government, unfortunately, there is no single state government staff here to attend to all these patients, and we promptly pay all their salaries.

“I am directing the Borno State Hospitals Management Board, if there is any staff on the payroll of this hospital, to immediately suspend all the workers on the government payroll. I will be back to this hospital, hoping to see the opposite of what I saw today.”