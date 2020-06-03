BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison

SaharaReporters gathered that Kalu was freed from the Kuje facility in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2020

A former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, who was jailed for allegedly stealing public funds, has been released from custody.

SaharaReporters gathered that Kalu was freed from the Kuje facility in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

A source close to the former governor said he was now in his Abuja residence, off Queen Amina Street, within the perimeter of Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Kalu from the correctional centre.

Mohammed Liman, the judge, granted an application moved by his counsel Lateef Fagbemi seeking his release.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission did not oppose the application. 

The former governor had urged the court to set aside his conviction on December 5, 2019 by Justice Mohammed Idris.

He explained that this became necessary since the Supreme Court in its verdict delivered on May 8, 2020, held that Justice Idris gave the judgment without jurisdiction.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Calls On United States Congress To Investigate, Place Visa Restrictions On Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Others Over Corruption In CBN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Official Tenders Recorded Statement Of Church Official In Case Of Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application For Final Forfeiture Of Kola Aluko’s Properties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Managing Director Of NIRSAL, Abdulhameed, Dismisses Another Staff To Conceal Multi-billion Naira Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Calls On United States Congress To Investigate, Place Visa Restrictions On Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Others Over Corruption In CBN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Top Controversial Cases Taken Over By Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, And How They Ended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights George Floyd: Buhari Happy About Police Brutality In America Because Human Rights Abuse Is His Trademark, Deji Adeyanju Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Jungle Justice Under Islamic Law By Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad