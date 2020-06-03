BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison

A former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, who was jailed for allegedly stealing public funds, has been released from custody.

SaharaReporters gathered that Kalu was freed from the Kuje facility in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

A source close to the former governor said he was now in his Abuja residence, off Queen Amina Street, within the perimeter of Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Kalu from the correctional centre.

Mohammed Liman, the judge, granted an application moved by his counsel Lateef Fagbemi seeking his release.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission did not oppose the application.

The former governor had urged the court to set aside his conviction on December 5, 2019 by Justice Mohammed Idris.

He explained that this became necessary since the Supreme Court in its verdict delivered on May 8, 2020, held that Justice Idris gave the judgment without jurisdiction.