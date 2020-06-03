COVID-19: Ondo Task Force Begins Monitoring Banks' Compliance With Social Distancing Rules

A member of the Special Task Force, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the team had been moving around banks to ensure that customers do not overcrowd their premises.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 03, 2020

The Ondo State Special Task Force on COVID-19 says it has begun the strict enforcement of all guidelines put in place by the government for the reopening  of  banks and other financial institutions in the state.

The federal government had on Monday addressed concerns raised by the people with the relaxation of restrictions on banking operations and worship centres in the country after several weeks of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It specifically explained that the banks can now open fully but must follow the regulations and guidelines put in place by the state government.

He explained that the banks had also been advised not to have more than 20 in their banking halls.

The source said, “The banks have also been told to ensure nose masks are provided for their staff and that nobody should be allowed into the bank premises without using the masks even as customers come in

“Also, each bank is to provide hand sanitizers and thermometers at the entry point, including washing hand basin because these are parts of measure to guard against contracting the virus and as a team we shall be checking all these on our visits.

“So, the Task Force has notified the authorities of the bank that if any of them flout these guidelines and the advisories then we wouldn’t hesitate to close down such a branch.

“If you have noticed, you would see that some of the banks have begun to provide canopies outside their premises for customers to relax before coming in. This is also part of the measures because it would reduce the crowd inside and it would also be easy for the security personnel to screen whoever is coming in.

“I am sure this is also being replicated in other states including Lagos which now has the highest confirmed cases.”

