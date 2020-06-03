DSS Official Tenders Recorded Statement Of Church Official In Case Of Missing Ondo Toddler

An official of the Department of State Services on Wednesday tendered a recorded statement of one of the persons standing trial in the case of a missing one-year-old boy, Eniola Gold Kolawole, in Ondo State.

The boy went missing at Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, founded by Prophet Alfa Babatunde.

The DSS personnel, Ms Adijat Owoyemi, who served as the sixth witness in the case, narrated how she quizzed and investigated Head of the Children’s Department of the church, Mrs Magaret Oyebola, when she was arrested.

Oyebola, who is the third defendant in the case, is also standing trial alongside Prophet Babatunde and five others.

The accused are all standing trial on a three-count charge including conspiracy to and abetting kidnap over the disappearance of Kolawole from the church in November 2019.

During cross-examination by Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku, the secret service official told the court that she recorded the statement of Oyebola while in their custody in Akure after following due process.

Efforts by the defence counsel, Olumide Ogidan, to prevent the prosecution from tendering Oyebola's statement while in DSS custody as an evidence proved unsuccessful as the court ruled that the state's application complied with section 12 of the ACJA on evidence act.

The court adjourned the case until June 8, 2020 to enable the prosecution call the last witness in the case.

It ordered Prophet Babatunde and other accused persons in the case back to the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure.