Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Takes Over Prosecution Of Kidnapper, Wadume

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the prosecution of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu also known as Wadume.

Mr Shuaibu Labaran, a lawyer from the Ministry of Justice, told the court that the AGF had taken over the prosecution of the matter at the resumption of hearing on Wednesday (today).

Wadume; Tijjani Balarabe, an army captain; and 18 others were charged to court on a 16-count charge bordering on terrorism by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in February. Abubakar Malami

“The AGF has taken over the prosecution of this case. We have received the file and noticed that there are about 20 defendants from the charge.

“So there is a need for us to review the charge and also liaise with the arresting agency to ensure that all the defendants are brought to court.

“We will do all that is necessary to ensure that justice is done in the matter,” Labaran told the court.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter until June 8 for re-arraignment of the defendants.

SaharaReporters had reported that there were some powerful influences working behind the scene to truncate the case.

Wadume escaped on August 6, 2019 while being taken to the police headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Three of the police officers were killed by soldiers, who claimed they thought the policemen were kidnappers.

Wadume’s whereabouts was unknown until he was rearrested by the police in Kano.