Olakunri: Trial Of Suspects To Continue At State’s High Court, Victim’s Driver, Two Others To Serve As Principal Witnesses

The trial of the four suspects linked to the murder of Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, will continue at the High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

Recall that the four suspects including Auwal Abubakar, Muhammed Shehu Usman, Lawal Mazaje and Adamu Adamu had been arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court on April 24, 2020 after their arrest by the police.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to murder, murder and kidnapping.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel said the local court could no longer continue hearing of the case based on advice of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Bob-Manuel said the offenses of the four suspects were contrary to sections 516 and 316 of the criminal laws of Ondo State, sections 3 and 5 of the anti-kidnapping laws of the state and section 6 of the robbery and firearms laws of Ondo State.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye, who was in court to present the advice of DPP, said the necessary papers will be filed at the High Court for the immediate commencement of the case.

Bob-Manuel ordered the release of the late Olakunri's driver, Femi Adeyemi, and two others, Garuba Bello and Ahmad Yunus, as recommended by the prosecution, which absolved them of complicity in the case.

She added that the driver and the remaining men would now serve as principal witnessed during the trial at High Court.

The case was adjourned until June 24, 2020 for continuation.