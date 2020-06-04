Armed Bandits Kill Two, Abduct Health Workers’ Chairman In Fresh Katsina Attack

Armed bandits on Thursday killed two persons during a fresh attack on Dagwarwa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits attacked the home of one Mallam Muazu, killing his son and younger brother.

The source said the kidnappers stormed the community around 1:30am in large numbers, shooting sporadically and operating for hours without interruption.

“They stormed the community in their numbers and rode on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons.

“Most residents of the town have started relocating to other towns following the attack.”

In a related development, armed bandits also kidnapped the Jibia Local Government Area Chairman of Medical and Health Workers Union on Wednesday on his way back home from Katsina.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.