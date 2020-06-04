BREAKING: Former Ondo State Governor, Olumilua, Is Dead

Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua, a former governor of Ondo State, is dead.



A family source confirmed his death in a chat with our correspondent on Thursday morning.

Olumilua is said to have died at his country home in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

"Baba died this morning (Thursday) about few hours ago and we are all in sorrowful mood," the source said.

His body has been moved to the morgue of Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Olumilua died two months after his 80th birthday.



He was governor of Ondo State from January 1992 to November 1993.