An unspecified number of people were said to have been shot dead in a bank robbery attack in Isanlu, Kogi State, on Thursday.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said that the robbers stormed the bank few minutes after closing hour, shooting sporadically and killing many customers and staff in the process.

The robbers were said to have succeeded in the operation and carted away a huge amount of money.

Details of the attack is still sketchy as at the time of this report.