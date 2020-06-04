Despite Conclusion Of Investigation By Police, Ministry Of Justice Yet To Charge Biodun Fatoyinbo For Alleged Rape —Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, has accused Nigeria's Ministry of Justice of failing to file charges of rape against Biodun Fatoyinbo, head pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, despite the conclusion of police investigation.



Dakolo in an interview in May 2019 accused Fatoyinbo of raping her while she was a teenager in Ilorin, Kwara State.



Shortly after her testimony was made public, the police said it was launching an investigation into the matter.



The investigation had been concluded and findings handed over to the Ministry of Justice so that charges can be filed.



In a document she shared on Thursday to commemorate one year since she came forward, Dakolo said staff in the Ministry of Justice were conniving with powerful people, who had vested interest in the case to delay charges from being brought against Fatoyinbo.



She added that her lawyers had been privy to information that staff of the Justice Ministry were allegedly attempting to tamper with the police report presented to them upon conclusion of investigation.

She said, "It is now officially one year after I came out and told the most important story of my life up until this point. That when I was a teenager, Biodun Fatoyinbo violently raped me. It wasn’t just me. In the media, on social platforms and in private, women have been sharing stories of how this man either destroyed their lives or tried to."A lot has happened in that time: and my heart is glad that consciousness continues to be raised about the great evil that sexual abuse is, and how widespread it is, and how much women are at risk, and why we need to ensure justice for those who find the strength to speak out."Awareness is victory. But we are pushing to another even great victory: Justice. When the courts last year decided to rule in favour of the man who assaulted me, people were crestfallen. I understood."What they didn’t know however is that before we even began, we had been prepared for a long haul battle that may take years because the Nigerian legal system isn’t wired to help sexual abuse victims get justice."Today, I have a major update. The police have concluded its investigation and handed over its report to the Ministry of Justice in Abuja for onward prosecution of Biodun Fatoyinbo. He clearly has a case to answer."But there has been silence from the ministry. Silence. A loud silence! We have written a letter but for over a month we have no response. Instead, my lawyers and my family have heard about all manner of manipulation and foul play being attempted to stop the ministry from beginning prosecution immediately. Or even to get the police report manipulated."Dakolo vowed to get justice so that her voice and the voices of other victims like her was not silenced."My name is Busola Dakolo, a survivor of one of the most horrific acts -- rape. My voice will not be shut down. My case will not be silenced. I am thankful to those in and out of the police, the ministry and corridors of power who have called in solidarity and to reassure me that they are monitoring the ministry of justice and that this pressure to bury the case will not succeed."I am updating the Nigerian public because you all made my story matter. You joined me to say enough is enough. With you, this has been an easier process."