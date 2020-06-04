George Floyd: Obama Addresses Americans, Asks Mayors To Review Use Of Force

Obama drew parallels between the unrest sweeping American currently and protest movements of the 1960s.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 04, 2020

Former President Barack Obama spoke in a virtual town hall event with young people to discuss policing and the civil unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He called for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement, Boston25News reports.

He urged “every mayor in the country to review your use of force policies” with their communities and “commit to reporting on planned reforms” before prioritizing their implementation.

Specifically, he urged the mayors to sign a pledge to reform police forces.

Obama rejected a debate he said he’d seen come up in “a little bit of chatter on the internet” about “voting versus protests, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action.”

“This is not an either-or. This is both and to bring about real change,” he said. “We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

Obama drew parallels between the unrest sweeping American currently and protest movements of the 1960s. But he said polls show a majority of Americans supporting today’s protesters and forming a “broad coalition” in a way much of the country didn’t back then — despite some of the recent protests “having been marred by the actions of a tiny minority that engaged in violence.”

Still, he warned, “at some point, attention moves away” and “protests dwindle in size” so “it’s important to take that moment that’s been created as a society, as a country, and say let’s use this to finally have an impact.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME DSS Official Tenders Recorded Statement Of Church Official In Case Of Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Police At Scene of George Floyd’s Death To Face Charges Of Aiding, Abetting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America George Floyd's Killing Shows True Face Of US, Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Narrates How “Anti-cultism” Police In Gbagada Unjustly Arrested Him, Forced Him To Pay N10,000
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Southern Kaduna Community, Hack Women, Children To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Protest At US Embassy In Abuja Over George Floyd's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: How Faulty Vehicles Hinder Troops As Top Military Commander Yakubu Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five States To Get N148bn Reimbursement For Repairing Federal Roads
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Why I Visited Tinubu ― Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "I'm APC Leader In Adamawa", Senator Binani Tells Aisha Buhari, Boss Mustapha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ondo State Governor, Olumilua, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Plot To Stop Justice Dongban-Mensem As Nigeria’s Appeal Court President Thickens
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Senior Staff Of National Intelligence Agency Accuse DG Of Witch-hunt, Seeks Buhari’s Intervention
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Akpabio, Got N300m Fence Construction Contract From NDDC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Jungle Justice Under Islamic Law By Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole, Arrives APC National Secretariat To Submit Nomination Form
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad