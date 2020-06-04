George Floyd's Killing Shows True Face Of US, Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Says

Khamenei says police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd shows the “true face” of the United States and its oppression of the peoples of the world, including its own.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 04, 2020

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayotellah Khamenei, has joined China to criticize the United States.

Floyd’s killing at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week Monday has sparked protests across the United States and the world.

“The fact that a policeman has cold-bloodedly pressed his knee on the throat of a black man until he died and those other policemen watched on without doing anything is nothing new,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech Wednesday in Iran.

“It is the true face of America; it’s what it has always done all over the world – in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries, and before that in Vietnam.

“It is the normal course of action of the United States, it’s the true face of their regime,” Khamenei said.

“These are realities that have always been camouflaged or hidden, but they are not new,” he said in a speech on the 31st anniversary of the death of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

