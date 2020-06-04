Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him

He said his victim was a 12-year-old girl, who comes to buy items in his shop as well as drop something there on errands.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

A yet to be identified man has appeared in a viral video on the Internet, bragging about how he raped a 12-year-old girl in his shop.

The man can be seen in the video boasting about his crime to two other men in the background, who recorded the confession.

He said his victim was a 12-year-old girl, who comes to buy items in his shop as well as drop something there on errands. 

He said in Pidgin English, "That particular girl, if she come buy something for my shop, I dey feel am, I dey feel am. Na like 12 years old girl, I just put her there, I choki choki (makes sexually provocative thrusting gesture with hips)...something like that. She dey keep something for my shop.

"Who go arrest me?" 

One of the men in the background queries him, "Na why you rape the girl?"

In response he says, "The time when I dey do that thing to the girl, she no dey take her mouth talk. No be rape, na child abuse."

He also suggested that other men found out about his actions and also set a trap for the girl in his shop. 

The video came to an abrupt end without revealing the man's name or location of the recording. 

