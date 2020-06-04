Many Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Plateau State Refusing Isolation, Treatment —WHO Official

An official of the World Health Organisation has said that many confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State were refusing isolation and treatment.



Williams Bassi, Coordinator of WHO in the state, who made the revelation on Thursday during a visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba, said there was also a case of a male COVID-19 Patient, who absconded from a Plateau isolation centre.



He said efforts were on to trace the fleeing patient and return him to the centre to complete his treatment, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said that the challenge being experienced in the state was that people, who tested positive refused to leave their homes to receive treatment at isolation centres.



He said, “We have one COVID-19 patient that has absconded from the centre, but I assure you we are on his trail and we will trace him and bring him back to continue with treatment.



“The major problem we have is that so many people have tested positive but have refused to go to the isolation centre, an example is the Duala Area in Jos North.



“They keep refusing to go to the isolation centres until some demands are met, and this is not good for us all."



Bassi noted that early identification, isolation and treatment were the best way to stop the spread of the disease.