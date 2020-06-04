Police Stop #JusticeforTina Protest In Lagos

The teenager was hit by a bullet from the gun of a policeman trying to enforce the curfew put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus last week Tuesday in the Iyana Oworo area of the city.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

The police in Lagos have stopped activists and other concerned individuals from protesting the killing of Tina Ezekwe in the city.

Though she was promptly rushed to a hospital for medical attention, the 17-year-old didn’t survive – she died.  Tina

A protest slated for 11:00am Thursday to demand justice over her killing had been forced to be postponed after the Divisional Police Officer of Bariga Police Station refused to allow organisers to express their constitutional rights to protest.

Though the officers involved in the killing, ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke, have been indicted by the police authorities for the murder of the girl, young people around the area the teenager was killed under the platform of Oworo Youth Forum have demanded compensation for family of the victim. 

The group said, “We at Oworo Youth Forum are not only calling for the perpetrators to be arrested, paraded and prosecuted publicly but also demanding that the family of Tina must be adequately compensated for their loss.

“We want to make it categorically clear that this will not be one of those cases that will be swept under the carpet under the disguise of orderly room trial and prosecution.

“We will engage and resist with everything we have within the ambit of the law to make sure justice is not beheaded.” 

 Police DPO Arm-twist #JusticeForTina Protest Organizer To Suspend Planned Protest LISTEN: Police DPO Arm-twist #JusticeForTina Protest Organizer To Suspend Planned Protest

Saharareporters, New York

