Rapists To Get Life Imprisonment In Osun State

Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, who made the disclosure, also said a 14-year jail term now awaited anyone, who attempted rape in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill recommending life imprisonment for rapists in the state. 

Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, who made the disclosure, also said a 14-year jail term now awaited anyone, who attempted rape in the state. 

He said the passage of the bill into law was to assist in curtailing the spate of rape that had become rampant in the state. 

According to him, the bill having passed through evaluation at a public hearing was later considered by the House Committee before passing the third reading for approval. 

He observed that the bill would charge the law enforcement agents to prosecute rape cases logically and implore the youth to desist from the ugly practice.

 

