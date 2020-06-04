Southern Kaduna Residents Plead For Humanitarian Aid As Killings, Mass Displacement Continue

Residents of Southern Kaduna communities in Kaduna State have cried out for humanitarian assistance following incessant attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen in the area.



Luka Binniyat, Public Relations Officer of the Southern Kaduna People's Union, in a statement, said the fresh attacks on Agwalla Magayaki and Tudun Agwalla in Idon Ward, Kajuru LGA, had displaced more people and leaving many others seeking food and medical aid.

The statement reads, "The villagers told us that some of the attackers were well known Fulani youth raised around their communities and went on to even call their names.

"This wanton cruelty is coming three days after the Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, issued a press statement alleging that 11 Fulani rugas or huts were burnt with no human casualty, ostensibly in retaliation of the 27

Adara that were killed in neighbouring villages of Gonan Rogo, Unguwan Rana and Makyali on the 12-14 May, 2020.

"Cafra blamed users of social media for inciting what he termed as 'renewed violence' in the area. His press statement also went viral in many social media platforms.

"They said that the same Fulani may have sneaked back to burn their empty hurts as an excuse for a planned attack all in a. attempt to force owners of the land out and take control having chased away their neighbours.

"SOKAPU believes that the announcement of the 'violence' against the Fulani empty huts or rugas was the excuse and cue Fulani needed to carry out this wickedness.

"Though Cafra had rushed to issue a press statement announcing the killings that took place, he did not visit the villages to see for himself, but he hurriedly visited the burnt rugas.

"After waiting for hours with no police coming in to see and take reports of the killings, the military patrol that came in three hours after the violence gave the nod for mass burial of the deceased."

The group called for the urgent intervention of security agencies to restore normalcy to the region.